Today is "Last Bell" in Azerbaijani schools

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the 2017/2018 academic year ends in Azerbaijan and "Last Bell" will be played in all general educational institutions.

Report informs, according to the order signed by Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the "Last Call" event, the event should be organized in the territory of each educational institution.

In the 2017-2018 academic year, 111 257 students graduate from IX grade, 83 001 students from XI grade and 658 from evening schools.

In the 2017-2018 academic year, 93,672 children completed 4767 preschool groups in 4442 general education schools in the country. In the next academic year, the number of children attending state-funded preschool groups is predicted to be 75 percent of the five-year-olds.

28 125 people will graduate from IX grade, while 19 192 from XI grade in the general education schools under the subordination of Baku City Education Department. 46,849 people in the capital will graduate from I grade and 638 from XII grade. In the private schools, 322 people will graduate from IX grade.

Notably, according to the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers on October 30, 2014, the classes will begin on September 15 and end on June 14, in accordance with the changes made to “General Education School Model Rules” since 2015/2016 academic year at general education schools.