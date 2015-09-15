Today Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of Knowledge

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan marks today the Day of Knowledge.

Report was told in the Ministry of Education, in the 2015/2016 academic year to the I grades of schools of Azerbaijan were adopted more than 150 thousand children.

Generally, in the new school year, Azerbaijani secondary schools will train about 1 million 370 thousand children.

This year, in Baku enrolled 42,723 children in I grades. In the secondary schools of the capital city as a whole will be trained 347,891 pupils.

With the new school year in the country will pass into operation 5 new schools. 220 schools were repaired. In 140 schools were renovated generally, and in 80 were made current repair works. Construction of 9 schools continues.

Besides this, for IV, VI and VIII classes of secondary schools were published 4,095,370 copies of textbooks and aids for teachers of 141 titles.

In addition, for Classes VIII, where for the first time are used the curriculum, printed and distributed textbooks and manuals for teachers of 70 titles.

Today is also the first day of high school for 32,276 first-year students of universities.

In accordance with the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated 21 August 2004, the academic year begins in the country from September 15, and this day is celebrated as the Day of Knowledge.