Three Azerbaijani universities in ranking of world's best universities in 2016

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Three Azerbaijani universities included in ranking of the best universities in the world for years 2016/17, according to the Britain’s Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Report informs referring to the QS official website, the rating includes Baku State University, Qafqaz University, and Khazar University. All three Azerbaijani universities have settled in the seventh hundred rankings.

The leaders of the rating on QS’s version are three American Universities - Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University and Harvard University. The top ten also includes the famous British universities - Oxford and Cambridge.

The rating also includes 11 Turkish universities, 5 universities from Iran. Universities in Armenia and Georgia don’t appear in the list.