The youngest Azerbaijani scientist leads BHOS Research Centre

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ In order to ensure education of specialists on contemporary specializations and research making on current topics at BHOS Senan Eminov, the graduate of London Imperial College, has been appointed as the head of BHOS Training and Research Center on Renewable Energy, Report was told in the press service of Baku Higher Oil School.

Most recently he successfully finished his doctorate education at London Imperial College having defended PhD thesis on renewable energy and environment protection. Senan was born in 1987 in Barda, Azerbaijan. After graduating the secondary school he continued his education at the Private Turkish Lyceum in Mingachevir. His interest in chemistry served as further encouragement in going deeply into this science andmotivated him to achieve success at various international scientific school Olympics. He won three gold medals at the National Chemistry Olympics. In 2003 Senan won a bronze medal at the 35th World Chemistry Olympics held in Greece, in 2004 he became a gold medal winner at 36th International Chemistry Olympics held in Germany and in 2005 he became again the first at the 37th International Chemistry Olympics held in Taiwan thus worthily representing our country.

For the first time in the history of international chemistry contests, having gathered the highest 228 points out of compulsory 229 points on theoretical part during the exam held in the frames of the International Chemistry Olympics in Taiwan our fellow countryman won the first place being granted a special award. After successful contest performances Senan was admitted to Middle East Technical University, Turkey, and after finishing the first year continued his education at University of Bremen, Germany. During his studies in Germany Senan’s first scientific work was on Extraction of gallotanins from green tea.In 2010-2011, he hid his Master’s degree education at Imperial College London with the support of the SOCAR’s Scholarship Programme.

After, supported by the State Scholarship Programme for Education of Azerbaijani Youth Abroad (2007-2015) adopted based on the Decree issued by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, he was admitted to the PhD at Imperial College London where he worked at Energy Future’s Lab and Organic Chemistry and Ecology Lab engaged in research on renewable energy lead by prof. Tom Welton and studied there until 2015. The scope of his scientific and research work concerns fragmenting biomasses by the use of ion liquids and transformation of platform being the source of the alternative energy into chemical substances. This scientific research encompasses extraction and the application of next generation bio energy.

Transformation of bio masses into bio fuel is considered to be the ideal way of replacing oil being non-renewable energy and suffering gradual depletion. Senan’s scientific articles on sustainable chemistry and engineering were presented to ACS American Chemical Society, the world leading journal. One of his scientific articles was published in 2014 and was selected as the best one by the editors (Editor’s Choice Article).

This very article was published on the cover of the said journal. Senan Eminov participated at the international scientific conferences and symposiums as the primary speaker. In addition his articles and thesis can be found in the collection of scientific articles related to these events.

Working as the senior lecturer at BHOS chemical engineering department following the appointment by BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, Senan Eminov has been appointed as the head of BHOS Training and Research Center on Renewable Energy.