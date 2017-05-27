State Examination Center holds test exams in 29 cities and districts

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ / The State Examination Center (SEC) conducted a test exam in 29 cities and regions of Azerbaijan with the model of admission exams to I-IV specialty groups of higher educational institution.

Report was informed in the SEC, exams were arranged in 59 buildings in Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Shamkir, Qazakh, Tovuz, Mingachevir, Goranboy, Yevlakh, Sheki, Zagatala, Gabala, Barda, Agjabadi, Goychay, Ismayilli, Imishli, Fizuli, Shirvan, Salyan, Lankaran, Jalilabad, Masalli, Khachmaz, Babek, Julfa and Sharur.

The registration for participation in the exam was conducted via Internet; totally 24 584 applicants were participated.

Results will be announced soon after processing of examination protocols and answer sheets.

The results of exams will be available on the SEC website and can also be received by SMS dialing 7727 from all mobile operators.