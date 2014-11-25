The number of open questions in entrance exams tests for next year to increase in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ The changes were made in the number of questions in entrance exams tests for the next year in Azerbaijan. The chairperson of the State Students Admission Commission (SSAC) Maleyka Abbaszada said it at the press conference today, Report informs.

According to her, it is planned to reduce one number of open tests and to apply open questions in third subject of specialty group on entrance examinations for 2015: "4 open questions in 3 subjects of each specialty group are considered to apply on 2015 entrance examinations. The range of subjects according to the groups and weight ratios of the subjects in each group are presented on the table."

The chairperson also noted that open questions will be applied in mathematics, chemistry, physics of the first specialty group, mathematics, geography, native language of the second specialty group, mathematics, history, native language of the third group, mathematics, chemistry, biology of the fourth group.