The Head of Language Department: "Azerbaijan has a translator problem"

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has a problem of translators, as the translators are not qualified properly in higher education institutions."

The head of the Modern Azerbaijani Language Department of Linguistics Institute named after Nasimi of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Ismayil Kazimov said it to Report in his statement.

According to him, some persons who are engaged in the work of individual translation educated, are more professional and literate than their educated counterparts: "A specialist needs to be trained in order to get professional translation. And a specialist should be trained comprehensively."

I.Kazimov stated that even the translation of some sentences from foreign languages on the street advertisements sounds ridiculous: "Nationalization should not be forgotton during the translation. The equivalent of difficult words should be found and nationalized."

He also noted that during the translating process, the meaning is distorted and the norms of the language- orthographic, syntactic and mostly lexical-semantic norms are violated.