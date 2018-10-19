 Top
    Terminology Dictionary in Oil field published

    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ New edition of the Azerbaijani Translation Center “Azerbaijani - English - Russian terminology dictionary” has been published in large circulation. Report informs citing the Center that the book compiled by Rasul Rakhshanli, Tarana Askerqizi, Rakhshan Rakhshanli and Farrukh Rzayev contains more than 20,000 terms on oil, chemical, oil and gas processing, chemical analysis, chemical technology, ecology, nanochemistry, nanomaterials, fullerene chemistry, computer chemistry in Azerbaijani, Russian and English translation.

    The dictionary in this format, is intended for professionals in the fields of science, education, teaching and translation, as well as for interested readers.

