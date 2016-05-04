 Top
    Close photo mode

    Teachers of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University take an oath

    The written text of the oath that signed by the teachers will be stored in their personal folders

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Teachers that have received a permanent job in a lecture "Heydar Aliyev" of the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry (ASOIU), have taken an oath.

    Report was told in the press service of the university, the event waa attended by Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of the University, Gasim Mammadov, Vice-Rector for International Relations Rafig Jamalov, Chief of Human Relations Department, Ilduze Huseynova and heads of departments of the recruited persons.

    G.Mammadov congratulated recruited teachers and wished them success and noted that the profession they have chosen is honorable and difficult.

    The written text of the oath signed by the teachers will be stored in their personal folders. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi