Teachers of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University take an oath

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Teachers that have received a permanent job in a lecture "Heydar Aliyev" of the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry (ASOIU), have taken an oath.

Report was told in the press service of the university, the event waa attended by Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of the University, Gasim Mammadov, Vice-Rector for International Relations Rafig Jamalov, Chief of Human Relations Department, Ilduze Huseynova and heads of departments of the recruited persons.

G.Mammadov congratulated recruited teachers and wished them success and noted that the profession they have chosen is honorable and difficult.

The written text of the oath signed by the teachers will be stored in their personal folders.