Tatneft Company Managers visited Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Delegations from Tatneft company, Altemyevsk State Petroleum Institute, Tatneft corporate university and PrciewaterhouseCoopers company (PwC) visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the visit was arranged upon the delegations’ initiative with the purpose to learn about BHOS academic programs, infrastructure and conditions at the Higher School new campus, BHOS cooperation with Heriot-Watt University (Great Britain) and other universities and transnational companies, achievements attained by the Higher School in developing academic teaching staff potential, conducting research work, attracting talented youth to study at BHOS and providing job opportunities to the graduates.

The Tatneft delegation included Deputy Director General on Human Resources (HR) and Social Development Rustam Mykhamadeyev, Deputy Director General on Oil Field Development and Exploration Rustam Khalimov, Head of HR department Rifdar Khamadyariv, Deputy Head of Strategic Planning Department Rinat Shayakhmetov, Head of Corporate University of Tatneft Andrey Glazkov and Head of HR department of the University Oksana Fedina. Acting Rector of Almetyevsk State Oil Institute Robert Nurgaliyev, Director of PwC company in Moscow Vladimir Bulat, Senior Manager of the company Vasily Sadovsky and Consulting Partner of PwC-Azerbaijan Emin Shikhgaibov also participated in the meeting.

Opening the meeting, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov warmly welcomed the guests. He told about history and development of the Higher School, achievements attained in five years after its opening, academic and internship programs aimed at training of highly qualified engineers. The rector also informed the guests about students’ on-the-job training at SOCAR, national and transnational oil and gas companies as well as about first graduation ceremony recently held at the Higher School. Then a presentation about BHOS activities was delivered.

General Director Deputy on Human Resources (HR) and Social Development of Tatneft company Rustam Mykhamadeyev said that members of the delegation from Tatarstan were very pleased to visit BHOS, which is the leading higher educational institution in Azerbaijan. Speaking about long-term partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Tatarstan, he emphasized the importance of further developing cooperation between two republics in the field of science and education. “Achievements attained by the Higher School and its rapid and dynamic development allowed BHOS to become the most prestigious higher educational institution in the country. This experience is very important for us,” he said.

Acting Rector of Almetyevsk State Oil Institute Robert Nurgaliyev also expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and BHOS. He informed that Almetyevsk State Oil Institute is a leading higher educational institution for training of specialists for oil industry of Tatarstan. He said, “Currently, our team works with Tatneft managers and consultants from PwC company on the development strategy of the institute, as the republic leadership set an ambitious goal to establish a leading oil university in Russia based at our institute.”

The meeting participants discussed prospects of developing cooperation of the Higher School with Tatneft company and Almetyevsk State Oil Institute. The guests also visited BHOS new campus where they were shown its infrastructure, conditions created for the students, and facilities including classrooms, accommodation, sports, recreation and leisure facilities.