Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Summer season began in Azerbaijan.

Elchin Babayev, Deputy Director of the Shamakhi Astrophysics Observatory of ANAS, told Report, summer replaced spring today at 08:24 am.

Notably, fall will start on the night of September 22 to 23 at 00.02 am, but winter on December 21, at 20:28 local time.