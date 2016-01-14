IX-XI grade olympiads starts in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 January.REPORT.AZ/ Subject Olympiads started in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of Education Ministry.

According to the information, on January 17, first-regional (city) stage of Republican Olympiads will be organized in all cities and regions of the country. In knowledge competition of over 27500 participants, students will demonstrate their knowledge and skills on 8 subjects.

Notably, Republican Subject Olympiads are held among IX, X and XI grade students on mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, computer science, history, Azerbaijani language and literature and geography subjects.