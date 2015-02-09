​Street names renewed in Baku and Sumgait

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The process of renewing street names in Baku and Sumgait keeps going in accordance with the new rules of the ANAS Institute of Linguistics", Report informs, this was stated by the senior fellow of the Monitoring Department of the Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi, Nezaket Gaziyeva.

Nezaket Gaziyeva noted that the first stage of renovation of street names had been completed: "During September and October, we checked some street names in Sumgait, but the work is not completed yet. Absheron peninsula is also included here, so checking street names of Baku will take some time".