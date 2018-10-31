State Secretary of Swiss Confederation visits Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted a meeting with State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation of the Swiss Confederation Mauro Dell'Ambrogio. It was attended by the BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov; Science Advisor to the State Secretary Philippe Roesle; Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Swiss Confederation Khanim Ibrahimova and Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan Philipp Stalder. Executive Deputy Director for International Affairs of the University of Geneva Dr.Alexander Hedjasi, Managing Director of ABB Company in Azerbaijan Rustam Gasimov and the Higher School key staff members also participated in the meeting, Report informs citing the Higher School.

Having welcomed the guests, the Rector Elmar Gasimov spoke about BHOS activities and tremendous success achieved this year. All prospective students who earned 700 (the highest) points at the entrance exams in the first specialty group chose BHOS. In addition, all 26 undergraduates awarded Presidential scholarship in this specialty group are the BHOS students, and these achievements made the Higher School the leader among national universities, he said.Elmar Gasimov also noted that the language of instruction at BHOS is English and the graduates can easily find jobs at large transnational companies or continue their education abroad.

Mauro Dell'Ambrogio extended his gratitude to Rector Elmar Gasimov and highly praised the BHOS campus and its conditions. He informed that the main objective of his visit to Azerbaijan was to develop cooperation in economic and social spheres including science and education. As a leading national higher educational institution, BHOS could be one of the first to establish partnership with Swiss technical universities, said the State Secretary.

In the words of Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan Philipp Stalder, ABB Company made significant investments in the Higher School and set up a hi-tech training laboratory at the campus. In his turn, Rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his gratitude to Managing Director of ABB Company in Azerbaijan Rustam Gasimov for the fruitful cooperation and highly praised the contribution made by the Swiss Confederation towards education in Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the Swiss delegation led by State Secretary Mauro Dell'Ambrogiowere acquainted with the BHOS facilities. At the ABB training laboratory, the Process Automation Engineering students made a presentation on the modern equipment installed by the company and advanced technologies used during practical lessons.