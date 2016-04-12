State Exam Center will organize training courses

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Exam Center has given the right to organize paid tests as well as training courses under contract in order to provide assistance to the applicants to prepare for exams under test method.

Report informs, it has been reflected on the Charter of public legal entity State Exam Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which approved under the order of President Ilham Aliyev.

The Center has also a right to prepare various teaching aids and test collections on the content and essence of test exams as well as to submit or publish these materials.

Notably, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on April 11 about establishment of the State Exam Centre public legal entity .

The order considers adjustment of student admission to the international practice.