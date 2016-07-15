SSAC unveils passing score for higher school applicants

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The State Student Admission Commission (SSAC) has unveiled passing score for applicants of Azerbaijan's higher schools for 2016/2017 academic year.

Report informs, Maleyka Abbaszade, Chairperson of Board of Directors of the State Exam Center (SEC) said at today's press conference that only the applicants, who met required competition terms, may participate in each group specialty competition.

According to her, for 2016/2017 academic year, applicants, collecting total score of 200 and relative score not less than 10 on each exam subject, may participate in I, II, III and IV specialty groups competitions (specialty selection): 'No relative score limitation is applied to the applicants, collecting total score of 350 or more'.

Notably, entrance examinations for I and IV groups are held today. Examinations for II and III groups will be held on July 25. Specialty selection an all groups will be carried out after the exams, from July 30 to August 11.