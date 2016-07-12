SSAC responds to claims of Education Ministry regarding textbooks

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Opinions and responses on textbooks should not be approached as relations between the Ministry of Education and State Student Admission Commission (SSAC), but as a scientific-pedagogical and methodological discussion'.

Report informs, the SSAC statement declares.

According to the Commission, all works are being carried out to improve the quality of textbooks: 'In this regard, media representatives asked not to take stated information out of context as well as carry out a proper analysis'.

According to the information, since 2012, the SSAC has carried out scientific-methodical monitoring of the textbooks for I-XI grades, which are used at general educational institutions of the country. It includes 391 textbooks for Azerbaijani and Russian sectors and 154 manuals for teachers: 'Open discussions were held in Baku and regions with the participation of textbook authors and broadcasted live via the Internet.

During the discussions, more claims and proposals were made on I-VIII grade textbooks, prepared under new educational programs (curricula). As a result, final conclusion was made from viewpoint of content, language and writing style, design and artistic arrangement, appropriateness of tasks to the content. Final opinions were sent to the Ministry of Education to take into account in new publications of textbooks'.