SSAC: Appointment of a new press secretary requires a long time

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/Appointment instead of Elnur Naghizadeh, resigned head of press service of State Students Admission Commission (SSAC) requires a long time

Report was told in the SSAC.

According to the information, firstly SSAC should announce a competition for new appointment: 'Then interview stage should be held. Only after these stages, appointment instead of Elnur Naghizadeh can be realized. At present, there is no acting head of press service of the commission.'

According to information of SSAC, E.Naghizadeh wrote an application and asked to be dismissed and his request was adopted: 'Elnur Naghizadeh resigned about a month ago on the ground of domestic problems.'

Notably, E.Naghizadeh has been working as head of SSAC press service more than 5 years.