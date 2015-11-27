Spouce of Tofig Hajiyev also poisoned by carbon monoxide, her state remains serious

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tofig Hajiyev director of the Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) died this morning, as poisoned by carbon monoxide.

He poisoned in the bathroom.

The funeral of academician. Tofig Hajiyev will be held tomorrow.

Report was told in a family of the academician, the farewell ceremony with him will be held in ANAS: "The exact time of the ceremony and other related issues with the funeral has not yet specified".

Family members of T. Hajiyev reported that, spouse of Tofig Hajiyev, Tamara Hajiyeva also has poisoned by carbon monoxide. Her condition is serious, the victim was hospitalized.

Tamara Hajiyeva is a linguist. She is currently retired.