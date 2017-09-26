SPM certificates awarded at Baku Higher Oil School

© BANM

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ The second group of students of School of Project Management (SPM) functioning at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) passed course exams and received certificates of successful completion of the first training module. Presenting the certificates, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his congratulations to the program participants and wished them every success in the further studies.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service.

The group of SPM trainees consists of staff members of various companies and organizations including SOCAR, BP, Atlantic Waste Solutions, PAŞA Həyat Sığorta ASC and Pasha Holding. Within the course entitled “Scheduling and cost control”, the students learned how to identify, assign, and tabulate resource requirements; predict costs and work time using specific levels and estimate types; plan for contingencies and anticipate variations; and monitor changes and close out projects on time. They also learned a sound, logical framework for scheduling and controlling project activities and mastered techniques for estimating, forecasting, budgeting, monitoring, controlling, analyzing, and reporting costs and interpreting the meaning of earned-value data. The course was conducted by instructor from TwentyEighty Strategy Execution John Pelham, who has more than 20 years of project management experience in various fields.

The SPM is a joint public-private partnership initiative implemented with financial support from BP and its partners, organizational support from BHOS and technical support from TwentyEighty Strategy Execution, leading international company providing education in the field of project management. The academic program is taught to professionals in various fields and is comprised of seven training modules. Upon successful completion of the study, the trainees will be awarded Master certificate from the George Washington University. Recently, SPM announced admission of a next group of trainees.