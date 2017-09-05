Specialty selection to vacant seats at colleges ends

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Specialty selection to vacant seats of secondary specialized education institutions at senior (11-year) secondary education base in Azerbaijan for 2017/2018 academic year will continue until September 6, at 23:59.

Report informs citing the State Exam Center (SEC), 1412 empty seats of secondary specialized education institutions were announced for competition and according to 9:30 information received today, 1508 applicants confirmed their applications.

Applicants, admitted and registered at any educational institution are not allowed for specialty selection on the vacant seats.

The list of vacant seats of colleges published in the 11th edition of "Abituriyent" magazine.

The electronic version of the magazine (pdf format) can be accessed via SEC website's E-services section, "DİM nəşrlərinin elektron versiyalarının onlayn satışı" (Online sale of electronic versions of the SEC's publications) service by making payment.