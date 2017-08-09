Specialty selection of applicants ends tomorrow

© Report

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Specialty selection of the applicants with the right to participate in the competition of higher education institutions continues.

Report informs citing the State Exam Center (SEC), according to information to 17:10 today, 41,360 applicants confirmed their e-applications on specialties.

The applicants, successful in aptitude test on V specialty group also have to enter the electronic applications and make a qualification selection.

Notably, the specialty selection will end at 23:59 tomorrow and the mentioned period will not be extended.