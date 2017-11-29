Six years passed since establishment of Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Six years have passed since the establishment of Baku Higher Oil School.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, six years ago, on November 29, 2011, a new higher educational institution, which dramatically differed from others, was set up upon a decree of President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev.

It was the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) set up within SOCAR with a mission to turn oil capital of Azerbaijan into human capital. This year BHOS hold it first graduation ceremony, thus proving that the mission has been carried out successfully.

In 2012, BHOS signed Memorandum of Understanding with Heriot-Watt University (HWU) in Edinburgh, Scotland. On 10 April 2012, Elmar Gasimov was appointed a rector of BHOSby a decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic. In May 2012, RectorElmar Gasimov and the Principal of HWU, professor Steve Chapman signed Cooperation Agreement on joint preparation of engineering specialists.

The year of 2017 will always remain as a remarkable year of the BHOS history. On May 1, BHOS new campus, the largest in the Caucasian region, was opened by the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev. Having highly appreciated the Higher School activities in his speech at the opening ceremony, the President, in particular, said, “It is a very significant day in the life of our country today. We are celebrating the opening of a campus of Baku Higher Oil School. It meets the highest standards. Baku Higher Oil School has been operating for six years. It has been very successful. Over these years, the school has earned itself a worthy place in the sphere of education in Azerbaijan. The school moves to a new campus, a new building today. All the conditions are available here to study and master knowledge. The most modern technologies have been applied. All the buildings are beautiful and built with taste. There are sophisticated laboratories here, and I have been familiarized with them. The level of education here will meet the highest standards.”

The new campus is equipped with modern and technologically advanced teaching laboratories set by BHOS partners including Schneider Electric, ABB,Avandsis Group, Emerson and other transnational companies.

On February 9, 2012, BHOS was registered by the Ministry of Justice of the Azerbaijan Republic. Since 2012, the Higher School has conducted admission of students for Oil&Gas Engineering and Chemical Engineering specialties. The following year, the Higher School also started admitting students to Process Automation Engineering specialty. In 2017, BHOS announced first admission to Master program in Oil&Gas Engineering and Chemical Engineering specialties. Next year, BHOS plans to start Bachelor program in Information Security and announce MBA program.

Duration of the study at BHOS is five years. First year starts with intensive courses of English language and informationcommunication technologies, and the other years, all education programs are taught in English.

First graduation ceremony was held at BHOS on July 14, 2017. The Higher School bid farewell to 102 graduates with Bachelor degree in Oil&Gas Engineering and Chemical Engineering who received dual diploma from BHOS and Heriot-Watt University. Currently, BHOS graduates work at BP, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Maire Tecnimont (Kinetics Technology S.p.A), ALCO Lubricants Group, Turkey Star, Petkim, Azneft JV, SOCAR Polymer, BNEZ, SOCAR Umid LLC, Azərikimyaand SOCAR Head Office.

BHOS is awarded with four international certificates, namely ISO 9001 – Quality Management System, ISO 14001 – Environmental Management System), OHSAS 18001 – Occupational Health and Safety Management System, andISO 10002:2014 – Quality management – Customer satisfaction.

Statistical data of six years show that the average admission point to BHOS is 663 points, and this score is the highest in the country. During this period of time, 101 students have awarded President Scholarships. In 2017, 25 students admitted to the national higher educational institutions in the first group of specialties became Presidential Scholars, and 24 of them selected to study at BHOS. And all seven prospective students earning 700 points at the entrance exams in this group of specialties decided to study at the Higher School.

Although BHOS has a relatively short history, it has attained many impressive achievements, and its success story continues. We extend our congratulations to the administration, professors, teachers, students and graduates of BHOS on the sixth anniversary and wish them every success.