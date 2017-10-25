Shamakhi observatory official: Geomagnetic storm in maximum phase

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, next geomagnetic perturbations continue in the Sun. Geomagnetic storm category G1 has already occurred. Transition into G2 today predicted".

Report informs, Deputy Director of ANAS Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory for Scientific Affairs Elchin Babayev told the news conference.

The observatory official added that spots appeared on the sun: "Their number is 23 for today and merged into two active regions. If solar combustion arise any out of these spots, their effects will directly impact due to the Sun rotation".

"The reason for the geomagnetic storm yesterday and today is another coronal hole on the Sun surface", E.Babayev said adding that currently geomagnetic storm is in its maximum phase: "After two days the storm will return to its previous state. The storm this time is not as strong as it is said. This is one of the repeated medium-level storm".