One more lunar eclipse will appear today

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ The second lunar eclipse will appear.

Report informs, the nature event will start at 21:22 and will be at maximum at 22:20, ending at 23:18.

The difference in the second lunar eclipse is the Moon turning red. This event is known as a blood moon. Within 2 hours, the Moon will pass through north part of the Earth and move closer to the planet. As a result, one fourth of the Moon will go into the Earth shadow. So, the Moon will turn red.

Notably, the nature event will be observed in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, Antarctica, most of Russia, as well in Azerbaijan. The process will be more clear in Moscow.