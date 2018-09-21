SEC: Maximum scores in university entrance exam will be 400 next year, format of questions will change

© Report

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Maximum scores in university entrance exam will be 700 next year," Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the State Examination Center (SEC) Maleyka Abbaszade said.

According to Report, she noted tha the applicants will be able to score 300 points at the final exams and 400 points at admission exams: "When summing up the scores, the maximum score for admission to universities is still 700 points. Previously, a new model was presented to the public. Next year, the number of examinations in the subjects for each group of specialties at the entrance examinations will be reduced from 5 to 3. The questions will be changed, which is explained by the application of the curriculum system in the country. "

The SEC chairperson said that the format of the questions will also be changed, since there will be more open-ended questions, as well as questions that measure not only knowledge but also abilities.