State Examination Center comments on issue of low-level organization of entrance exams

© Report

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The State Examination Center (SEC) of Azerbaijan has commented on the issue regarding the low-level organization of the entrance exams.

In response to Report's survey, the State Examination Center informed that there was no problem in the organization and holding of the exams. It was noted that the State Examination Center has carried out the organization of the exams at a professional level as always.

All exam rooms are observed one day before exams with the participation of employees of the State Examination Center and the Special State Security Service to ensure security at the exam centers; exits and entrances are locked and handed over to employees of the Main Security Administration of the Interior Ministry.

Notably, education expert Kamran Asadov has voiced his opinions regarding the low-level organization of the entrance exams.