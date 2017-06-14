SEC: 76.636 students will take part in final exams on June 17

© Report

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 17, the State Exam Center (SEC) will conduct centralized final exams for 9th and 11th grade students of secondary education institutions of Baku, Sumgayit cities, Absheron district and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Report informs citing the SEC, 76.636 students will take part in final exams.

43.781 of them are students of 9th grade, 32855 of 11th.

Applicants may print exam entrance cards via Internet.

Exam for 9th grade students will start at 10:00, for 11th at 15:00.

Students must take exam entrance cards, identity cards of the citizen of Azerbaijan Republic (including students under age of 16), passports or permits of foreigners, identity cards and permits of stateless persons, refugee cards of foreign citizens and their family members obtained refugee status, reference with photo (3x4cm sealed photo) issued by education institution for students having identity cards without photograph.