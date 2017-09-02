Scientists discovered human lifespan limits

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Dutch researchers claimed Thursday to have discovered the maximum age "ceiling" for human lifespan, despite growing life expectancy because of better nutrition, living conditions and medical care.

Report informs citing the website of Tilburg university

Mining data from some 75,000 Dutch people whose exact ages were recorded at the time of death, statisticians at Tilburg and Rotterdam's Erasmus universities pinned the maximum ceiling for female lifespan at 115.7 years.

Men came in slightly lower at 114.1 years in the samples taken from the data which spans the last 30 years, said Professor John Einmahl, one of three scientists conducting the study.

Researchers specify that the data is approximate, in some cases the age of long-livers can reach 120 years.