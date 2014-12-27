Scientific workers to be able create their foundations in Azerbaijan

27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Scientific workers will be able to create their own foundations and public unions (associations, corporation and organization and so.) voluntarily according to the country's legislation in Azerbaijan. Report informs, the provisions were reflected in the law on "Science" included in the agenda of Milli Mejlis.

According to the provisions, the government agencies may voluntarily draw the associations of scientific workers in compiling projects on solving various problems, expertise, scientific enlightenment, as well as, making scientific plans and project on a competitive basis financed from the state budget, the accreditation and certification of personnel.

It was also stated on the draft law that scientific employees' public unions and foundations participate in the coordination, organization and promotion of scientific activities and act in accordance with the country's legislation and their regulations.

The draft law on "Science" was discussed in the Science and Education Committee of the Milli Mejlis this week and recommended to the plenary meeting.