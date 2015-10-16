Science Development Fund announces results of third competition 'Grant of Shusha'

Baku. 16 October . REPORT.AZ/ Science Development Fund under the President of Azerbaijan has published results of third competition of "Grant of Shusha".Report was told in press service of the Foundation, according to the results of the contest defined 5 winning projects with total funding of 220,000 manats.

The competition included 13 projects in relevant scientific areas and grants have been registered in Copyright Office.Examination of projects involved permanent and independent experts of the Science Development Fund.

The winning projects will be implemented in the Nakhchivan branch of National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NASA), Baku State University, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, the Center for Strategic Studies under the President and the NGO - Medical Research Center "Saglam nasil" (Healty generation).

In the humanitarian and social sciences has won 4 of the drafts, biology, medicine and agricultural sciences - 1 project. Among the leaders of the winning projects, two women, three men.