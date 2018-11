Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ School buildings, medical center and kindergarten are being restored in Tartar.

Report informs, Armenian artillery stroke two secondary schools, two medical centers and a kindergarten in Tartar region on April 2. Damage caused to buildings.

Repair and restoration works already started in Garaaghaji and Gapanli village secondary schools, Gapanli and Yukhari Gapanli medical centers as well as nursery and kindergarten in Gazyan village.