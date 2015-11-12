Sayali Sadigova: Bans on names in Azerbaijan don't refer to national minorities living here

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Changes and bans to the list of baby names in Azerbaijan concerns only persons of Azerbaijani nationality. These bans don't refer to those, who acquire Azerbaijani citizenship, being the representative of other nation.

Report was told by the Doctor of Science in Philology, Professor Sayali Sadigova, Deputy Chairman of Terminology Commission under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Nearly 10 percent of Azerbaijani population consists of representatives of national minorities and ethnic groups, she said: Each nation has its own name system. We cannot interfere name system of Jews, Talysh, Kurds, Tats, Avars, Tsakhurs, Lezgins, Udis, Russians, Molokans, Ingiloys and other nations living in Azerbaijan at all. However, they are Azerbaijani citizens, they may use names belonging to their nation. But this is not for Azerbaijanis.

Each name shows its nation's identity, Professor says: How much is correct to name English names for Azerbaijani children!? Naming Azerbaijani children Galiley, Shakespeare is contrary to national values.