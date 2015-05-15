Rules of education in abroad for citizens of Azerbaijan approved

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet approved the rules of education for Azerbaijani citizens abroad and foreign citizens and stateless persons in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Prime Minister Artur Rasizade signed a resolution approving the rules.

These rules are prepared on the basis of paragraph 2.2 of Presidential Decree No156 dated on September 5, 2009 "On application of the Law of Azerbaijan Republic" On Education "and determine the general requirements of education of Azerbaijani citizens in foreign countries, citizens of foreign countries and persons without citizenship at all levels of educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan regardless of the form of ownership and subordination, as well as doctoral research institutions and clinical sites of residency level of health institutions.

The rules do not apply to foreigners living in Azerbaijan permanently.These persons have the right to education on a uniform basis with the citizens of Azerbaijan.

Foreign nationals do not have the right to education in Special-purpose institutions, except in cases under international treatiesthe party of which is Azerbaijan.

According to the rules, citizens of Azerbaijan have the right to education abroad within the framework of state programs and on the basis of international agreements, with scholarships allocated from the legal entities of Azerbaijan and foreign countries and their educational institutions, non-governmental and charitable organizations of foreign countries (including the costs of education, youth hostel, hotel, etc..), and grants, on contracts concluded between the educational institutions of Azerbaijan and foreign countries, according to the established government agencies of foreign countries quota, under agreements concluded between individuals and legal entities of Azerbaijan and foreign educational institutions.

Reception of citizens of Azerbaijan in educational institutions of foreign countries is carried out by the Commission on Student Admission on the basis of intergovernmental agreements in accordance with paragraph 6.2 of the "Regulations on the State Commission for Student Admission of Azerbaijan Republic", approved by presidential decree №219 on April 6, 2005.

Reception of foreigners in the educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan is carried out on the following grounds:

According to the established quotas in accordance with the agreements between the Republic of Azerbaijan and foreign countries in the field of education within the framework of international programs, to which educational institutions are parties under agreements concluded between educational institutions under direct contracts concluded between educational institutions and entities, under direct agreements concluded between educational institutions and individuals.

Foreigners wishing to study in Azerbaijan in accordance with subparagraphs 3.1.1-3.1.6 of this Regulation, it is necessary to provide the following documents in their chosen educational institution:

The statement addressed to the head of the educational institution indicating the chosen specialty, language and forms of education; legalized (or apostilled) in the prescribed manner a copy of the document (s) of education, which shows passed at previous stages of subjects and assess them, and translated into Azeri and notarized copy; certificate of health and AIDS, hepatitis B and C; identity document.