Robert F. Cekuta: Famous persons as Lotfi Zadeh demonstrate close US-Azerbaijan relations

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Lotfi Zadeh has made a great contribution to the development of science in the United States".

Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Robert F. Cekuta, told reporters at the farewell ceremony of the late scientist.

He noted that such famous persons as Lotfi Zadeh demonstrate close relations between US and Azerbaijan: "I think that this ceremony, bringing his dead body to Azerbaijan is a great opportunity to recall the contributions made by the him to the scientific development. Sometimes math is somewhat abstract to us. Achievements of mathematical science give rise to many successes in our contemporary life. Azerbaijanis are rightly proud of this prominent personality".