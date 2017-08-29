Results of recruitment competition for teachers named

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Results of competition on recruitment of teachers in Azerbaijan have been announced.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Education, the final stage of the recruitment contest (interview) has been completed.

The ministry said that results of the candidates were sent to their personal pages. Passing candidates must register at the institutions they assigned before September 5 or at local education authorities.

Candidates failing at interview, who collected admission score may take part in additional placement on September 5-7.

Those who want to apply to the Appeals Commission can call the Telephone Information Center of the Ministry of Education (Hot Line service, phone: 146) on August 29-30 or register through office@edu.gov.az and the Citizen Reception Center.

Information on the time and place of the appeal will be sent to the candidate's personal page.