Results of monitoring on complying with Azerbaijani language norms declared

Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/ 'During monitoring carried out on street names, advertisings and posters, about 1300 violations revealed in over 3800 entities in three districts of Baku.'

Report informs, Rasim Heydarov, Head of Monitoring Department of Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) said.

In press conference held on monitoring results, R.Heydarov said that inspection was carried out in Sebail, Nasimi and Narimanov districts of Baku. Revealed gaps involved to research, he said.

Most of revealed gaps refers to private entities, Head of Monitoring Department says. According to R.Heydarov, 408 norm violations recorded in Nasimi district, 429 in Narimanov district, 462 in Sabail district. 165 of facts are accounted for entity names, he stated.