Results of exams regarding transfer of teachers unveiled

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Results of the examinations carried out in the framework of competition associated with the transfer of teachers of secondary schools and vocational schools with open ended contract to the schools of other cities and districts disclosed.

Report was told in the Ministry of Education, 1621 (76.93%) of 2 107 people took part in the competition. 345 participants admitted to the competition.

The ministry said that the information about the results of the competition is available on the personal page of each candidate.

In accordance with a profession, each of them had 60 questions, 40 of which were on the main subject, 10 - on the methodology and teaching strategies, 10 - on logic.

According to the information, teachers of English and Geography showed good results.

Majority of teachers on technology, music and physical education could not get passing score.