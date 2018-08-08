Results of aptitude exam held for admission to journalism announced

© Report

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Examination Center (SEC) has announced the results of the aptitude exam held on August 6 for those applying to "Journalism" specialty for the 2018/2019 academic year.

Report was informed by the SEC.

Applicants can get acquainted with the exam results on the SEC website. 104 applicants out of 446, who were eligible to participate in the exam, did not attend the exam.

287 applicants out of 342, received "acceptable" marks. Applicants getting acceptable grades can choose journalism specialty, besides other specialties in their elective applications.