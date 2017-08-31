Results of admission to vacant seats in colleges announced

© Report

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Exam Center (SEC) announced results of the competition held for admission to vacant seats of secondary specialized education institutions at general (9-year) secondary education base for 2017/2018 academic year.

Report informs citing the SEC, applicants can get the results through SEC website or by sending their case numbers to 7727.

The center reported that 2,374 applicants submitted applications for participation in the competition for vacant 3,157 seats. 1,701 of them were admitted to vacant seats of secondary specialized education institutions.

The list of admitted applicants and pass marks will be published in the special edition of "Abituriyent" magazine on September 1.

Admitted applicants must submit their documents to the educational institution they entered, from September 6 to 13 (from 9:00 to 17:00).