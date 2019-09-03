Results of admission to vacant places in colleges announced

The State Examination Center (SCE) has announced the results of a competition for admission to planned vacant places in secondary vocational schools on the basis of general secondary education (grade 9) for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Report informs citing the center that the applicants can familiarize themselves with the results of the competition on the website of the State Examination Center or by sending their "reference case number" to 7727 from all mobile operators (Azercell, Bakcell, Nar, Naxtel).

Applications for participation in the competition were submitted by 3,097 applicants, 1,928 of whom were enrolled in colleges.

The list of applicants will be published in a special issue of the journal "Applicant".

Applicants enrolled in colleges must register by submitting all documents to their respective educational institution from September 4 to September 11 (from 9:00 to 17:00).

Failure of the applicant to register at the appointed time will be regarded as a refusal to be placed in the relevant specialty and the order for his admission will not be sent to the secondary vocational school.