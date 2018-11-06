Representatives of Swedish youth organization visited Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of Swedish association Young People against Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia (UMAF) comprised of 25 association members from a number of countries visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). The visit was arranged within their trip to Azerbaijan organized with the support from the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora with the purpose to provide UMAF with the opportunity to establish partnership relations with Azerbaijani youth, discuss prospects of cooperation and exchange experience of participation in international projects.

At the meeting with the guests from Sweden, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov told them about the Higher School’s objectives, achievements and latest developments. Speaking about the rich history of the oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan, he emphasized that the very first oil well in the world was drilled in Azerbaijan.

The founder of UMAF, Swedish social activist Siavosh Derakhti shared his impressions of the BHOS campus after the tour of the Higher School facilities. As an ethnic Azerbaijani, he was proud to see a national higher educational institution, which meets the best international standards, he said.

During their visit, the members of the association Young People against Anti-Semitism and Xenophobiaalso met with the BHOS students and teachers and discussed opportunities to develop cooperation and carry out joint activities.