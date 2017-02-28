Representatives of Afghan university visited BHOS

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Prospects of development of cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Kabul Polytechnic University were discussed at a meeting of BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov with the university teachers and Senior Manager for Associate Degree Programs of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Hasan Aslami. Assistant Professor of the School of Information Technologies and Engineering of ADA University Fuad Hajiyev, Chair of BHOS Process Automation Engineering Department, Associate Professor Manafaddin Namazov and Head of the Higher School’s E-Training Department also attended the meeting.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the rector Elmar Gasimov informed the guests that BHOS admits the most intelligent graduates from secondary school and emphasized that it is the only higher technical educational institution in the country where all disciplines are taught in English mainly by Azerbaijani professors and teachers. He told about main activities and milestones in development of BHOS, Bachelor degree programs introduced on the basis of the curriculum of the Heriot-Watt University (Great Britain), and long-term cooperation with major international oil and gas companies and leading universities around the world.

Speaking about developing relations between BHOS and Kabul Polytechnic University, Elmar Gasimov said that cooperation of the Baku Higher Oil School with Afghan universities meets interests of both countries and that these issues were discussed during his meeting with Ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Mohammad Taqi Khalili. The rector informed that BHOS could offer young Afghanistanis a variety of opportunities including study at the Higher School whose new campus provides all necessary conditions for education, accommodation and sports and social activities. In addition, Afghan students may attend short-term training courses at BHOS and participate in the internship programs arranged инat large oil and gas companies operating in Baku.

Senior Manager for Associate Degree Programs of USAID Hasan Aslami told that the BHOS practice in organizing teaching process and training of highly qualified engineers for oil and gas industry by experienced national professionals could be valuable for Kabul Polytechnic University and other industry-specific universities of Afghanistan. Hasan Aslami informed about his intention to bring attention of the Ministry of Education of Afghanistan to the BHOS management’s proposals. “Attainments achieved by the Baku Higher Oil School are very impressive, and we are very much interested in establishing close relations with the Higher School,” he said.

The meeting participants also discussed further steps to develop cooperation between BHOS and Kabul Polytechnic University.