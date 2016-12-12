Delegate of Belarusian Academy of Communications visited BHOS

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with Dean of the Pre-university Faculty of the Belarusian State Academy of Communications Yuri Stepanchuk.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, at the meeting, Elmar Gasimov told the guest about establishment, history, activities, development prospects and extending international cooperation of the Higher School. In his turn, Yuri Stepanchuk said that at BHOS, all necessary conditions and good opportunities were created for students and their education.

Having discussed perspectives of concluding an agreement on cooperation development between two higher educational institutions, both parties agreed that such an agreement should be to mutual benefit. The meeting participants emphasized that conclusion of the agreement will considerably promote and facilitate successful cooperation between the Baku Higher Oil School and Belarusian State Academy of Communications as well as between their teachers and students.