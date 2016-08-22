Registration for vacant places of higher schools and colleges starts

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Registration of the applicants, admitted to the higher schools vacant places and specialized secondary educational institutions (colleges) at complete secondary education (11-years) base has started.

Report was told at the State Student Admission Commission (SSAC).

The Commission noted that the applicants, admitted to the higher schools vacant places must be registered from August 22 to 31, to the specialized secondary educational institutions (colleges) from August 22 to 30 by presenting their documents to the relevant educational institutions.

Failure to be registered during the mentioned period will be considered as a refusal of the applicant from the placement and the entrance decree will not be sent to the educational institution.