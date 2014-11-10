Rector: "In case of possible scientific conditions, Azerbaijan scientists also could get Nobel award"

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Late years Azerbaijan scientists could get great achievements".

Report informs that, such comment made by Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov during first speech at opening ceremony of Baku First Science Festival. As the deputy minister stated, financial-technological base of Azerbaijan science became more developed.

"Unity of science and education is one of the main priorities of government policy. Education system should put a light to achievements of science". He also declared that, during first years of independence there were only 17 high-schools in Azerbaijan, now this number increased to 55. "Besides this, in comparison with 90 years of last century, there are many students in our country, who are now interested to develop education level up to post-graduate and doctor's degree".

Rector of Baku State University, deputy Abel Maharramov stated that, in case of possible scientific conditions, Azerbaijan scientists could get Nobel award in future. He also noted that, up to now only 2 persons from 2 billion Muslim world could get Nobel awards yet. One of them is from Egypt, and another scientist is from Pakistan. One of those scientists was given this award for activity in USA, and another for research in Great Britain.

"In case of creation necessary scientific circumstances, there also will be laureates of Nobel awards in Muslim world too. If there will be possible scientific terms for our students, they also could get Nobel prize in future. Azerbaijan has great potential for this".

A.Maharramov stated that, the first aim of provided Baku Science Festivals is also involving of youth to science and education too.