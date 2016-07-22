New Rector of Qafqaz University: 'Education system must be secular'

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'No education system or higher school should join religious sects'.

Report informs, rector Elmar Gasimov, said at the meeting held at Qafqaz University, which recently placed under management of Baku Higher OIl School (BHOS).

He said that activities of religious sects should not be allowed at all: 'Education system must be secular'.

Notably, according to the decision of the Azerbaijan International Education Center, Qafqaz University has been placed under management of BHOS.