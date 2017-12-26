Published 'Everyday spelling dictionary of Azerbaijani Language'

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ The next publication of the Translation Center under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan - "Azərbaycan dilinin işlək orfoqrafiya sözlüyü” (Everyday spelling dictionary of Azerbaijani Language) was released.

Report informs citing the Translation Center, dictionary was compiled on the principle of proper selection of native Azerbaijani words as well as of everyday loan-words and terms entered into the Azerbaijani language, but not on quantity of vocabulary of the Azerbaijani language.

The book was designed by the Translation Center's Director Afag Masud, editor is ANAS full member Nizami Jafarov.