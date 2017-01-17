Project Management School to be established at BHOS

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov held a meeting with Head of Social Investments Section of BP Company in Azerbaijan Kenan Shikhlinsky and Program Manager of TwentyEighty Company Ed Hughes.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, having briefed the guests about major fields of BHOS activities, successes and perspectives of development of the Higher School, Rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized that BHOS is constantly widening its international relations. Speaking about fruitful cooperation between BHOS and BP, Rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his interest in further development of this partnership.Head of Social Investments Section of BP company in Azerbaijan Kenan Shikhlinsky and Program Manager of TwentyEighty Company Ed Hughes highly praised the conditions and opportunities created for the students at the Higher Oil School.

At the meeting, prospects for establishment of a Project Management School at BHOS jointly by the Higher School, BP and TwentyEighty companies were discussed. The School’s curriculum will consist of seven thematic modules. Upon the course completion, specialists in various fields studying at the Project Management School will receive Master certificates of the George Washington University, USA.