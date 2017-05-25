Professor of Japanese University holds seminar in Baku Higher School of Oil

© BANM

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/Four-day seminar on Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) has commenced at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). Report was informed in the BHOS press service, it is organized upon initiative of INPEX with organizational support from BHOS and SOCAR UPSTREAM Management International LLC for final-year Petroleum Engineering students from a number of national universities. SOCAR Vice President for Geology and Geophysics Bahram Huseynov and Head of department of SOCAR’s Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute, senior geologist Elvin Akhmedov attended the event. First Secretary of the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan Takaaki Usui, representative of the Embassy Toshihiro Katagiri, professor of Waseda University (Japan) Masanori Kurihara, Research associate of the Waseda Unversity Utomo Pratama, INPEX Vice President on Asset Management Akihiko Kurashina and representatives of INPEX company Takuya Muta and Yukito Nomura also participated in the opening of the seminar.

In his introductory speech, Rector of the Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov welcomed the seminar participants and speakers and spoke about landmark milestones in the development of BHOS including recent opening of the Higher School new campus with participation of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, first admission to Master degree program and forthcoming first graduation ceremony. The Rector highly praised the Higher School’s cooperation with SOCAR and thanked management of SOCAR UPSTREAM Management LLC for the support in arranging the event. He emphasized that BHOS new campus is equipped with all necessary facilities for conducting such seminars in the future. Elmar Gasimov expressed his gratitude to professor of Waseda University Masanori Kurihara and representatives from INPEX Corporation for accepting the invitation to conductthe seminar on the advanced methods and technologies used in the petroleum industry to optimize oil recovery.

SOCAR Vice President for Geology and Geophysics Bahram Huseynov welcomed the seminar attendants including students of Baku Higher Oil School, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University, Khazar University, BHOS staff members and representatives of SOCAR's Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute. He told about the Higher School achievements in successful implementation of educational strategy and expressed his gratitude to representatives of INPEX, SOCAR UPSTREAM Management International LLC and Waseda University for arranging the seminar.

First Secretary of the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan Takaaki Usui expressed his great pleasure to visit BHOS, one of the national higher educational institutions with the best possible rating. He also noted that the seminar with participation of Japanese experts would strengthen friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Japan.

The lectures and demonstrations at the seminar are to be provided by the Professor of the Waseda University Masanori Kurihara, Research associate of the Waseda Unversity Utomo Pratama, INPEX Vice President on Asset Management Akihiko Kurashina and representatives of INPEX company Takuya Muta and Yukito Nomura.

The first day of the fourth-day seminar covered the following issues: Drainage mechanism, Primary oil recovery, Secondary oil recovery, and Overview of EOR. Second and third days are devoted to individual EOR methods and simulator including thermal methods/Thermal Simulator, (Miscible) gas injection methods/Compositional Simulator, Chemical methods/Chemical Simulator, and Screening of EOR methods. The last day shall be dedicated to Practical Reservoir Simulation Procedure and EOR Simulation Demonstration.

This is a second seminar conducted by Professor of the Waseda University Masanori Kurihara at the Baku Higher Oil School. The first one was arranged in 2015.